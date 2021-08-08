Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.60 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €5.60 ($6.59) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.84 ($6.87).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.31 ($6.25) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.97. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12-month high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.