Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, July 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.69. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $15.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.3239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.