Comparing Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) & ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Desktop Metal and ASML’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33% ASML 28.82% 36.29% 17.94%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Desktop Metal and ASML, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 1 2 2 0 2.20 ASML 1 4 13 0 2.67

Desktop Metal presently has a consensus target price of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 121.99%. ASML has a consensus target price of $683.33, suggesting a potential downside of 12.76%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than ASML.

Volatility and Risk

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASML has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Desktop Metal and ASML’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $16.47 million 143.76 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -16.44 ASML $15.97 billion 20.60 $4.06 billion $9.69 80.83

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASML, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of ASML shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ASML beats Desktop Metal on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

