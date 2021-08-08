Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

CODI opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -202.85 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

