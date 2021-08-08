Comstock Resources, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.10%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

