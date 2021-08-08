Connie H. Kwong Sells 3,000 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $156,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE MXL opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.96.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. On average, research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $41,691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 526,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 262,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

