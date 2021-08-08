Constellation Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

STZ.B opened at $218.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $107.51 and a fifty-two week high of $211.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

