Constellation Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $251.05 million and $3.40 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.88 or 0.00817619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00098318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00039491 BTC.

DAG is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

