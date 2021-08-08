Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$2,000.00 price target on the stock.

CSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,909.24 to C$1,900.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$2,100.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1,971.75.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of CSU opened at C$2,038.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$43.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.60. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,366.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,056.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,879.93.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 52.4199947 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.251 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.