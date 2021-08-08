Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLR. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.35. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.61%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

