Contrasting Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) & Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.30 $3.16 million N/A N/A Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.83 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Cincinnati Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bancorp 34.

Volatility and Risk

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 21.90% 11.56% 2.00% Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cincinnati Bancorp and Bancorp 34, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cincinnati Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.