Contrasting Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 3.46, indicating that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy -30.34% 9.49% 5.17% Talos Energy -111.57% -11.97% -4.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Diamondback Energy and Talos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 3 22 0 2.88 Talos Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus target price of $100.61, suggesting a potential upside of 25.68%. Talos Energy has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 42.42%. Given Talos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Talos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $2.81 billion 5.15 -$4.52 billion $3.04 26.33 Talos Energy $587.49 million 1.53 -$465.61 million ($1.11) -9.91

Talos Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diamondback Energy. Talos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Talos Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

