Contrasting United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) and VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) and VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares United Utilities Group and VivoPower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Utilities Group N/A N/A N/A VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A

United Utilities Group has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VivoPower International has a beta of 4.59, meaning that its share price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of United Utilities Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of VivoPower International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Utilities Group and VivoPower International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Utilities Group $2.37 billion 4.28 $593.18 million $1.47 20.20 VivoPower International $48.70 million 1.77 -$5.10 million ($0.12) -53.17

United Utilities Group has higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International. VivoPower International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Utilities Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Utilities Group and VivoPower International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Utilities Group 2 3 3 0 2.13 VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

United Utilities Group beats VivoPower International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works. It serves 3 million households and 200,000 business customers. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

