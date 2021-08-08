Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) PT Raised to C$12.50

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.