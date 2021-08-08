CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $466.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to report $466.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.00 million and the highest is $485.90 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $472.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

CXW has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in CoreCivic by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

