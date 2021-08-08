Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.92, but opened at $57.00. Cornerstone OnDemand shares last traded at $56.68, with a volume of 100,773 shares.

The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

In related news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,797. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 26.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 226,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 224,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 57,902 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -92.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.20.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.