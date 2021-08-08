Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.92, but opened at $57.00. Cornerstone OnDemand shares last traded at $56.68, with a volume of 100,773 shares.
The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 26.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 226,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 224,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 57,902 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -92.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.20.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSOD)
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.
