Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $41.44, but opened at $44.00. Corteva shares last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 20,501 shares traded.

The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

