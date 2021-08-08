Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €70.00 by Barclays

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s previous close.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

Covestro stock opened at €54.10 ($63.65) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. Covestro has a 52-week low of €34.95 ($41.12) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

