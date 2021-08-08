Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Down 8.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) shares fell 8.4% on Friday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19. 1,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 709,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVET. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Covetrus news, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $521,209.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,368.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $72,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,519.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,969. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. On average, analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

