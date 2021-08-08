Cowen Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $80.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by Cowen from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LYFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Lyft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.38.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

