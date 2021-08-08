Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $370,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 67,769 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 140,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,055,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period.

VCIT opened at $95.43 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

