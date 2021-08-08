Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $494,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,471 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $142.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.15. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,171 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. ICAP upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

