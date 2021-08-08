Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $257,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Moderna by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after buying an additional 74,027 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,941,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,070 shares of company stock valued at $76,330,058. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

MRNA opened at $413.72 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $443.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a PE ratio of 330.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

