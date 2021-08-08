Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,090 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 24,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.5% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 456,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,143,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 30.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of -90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.