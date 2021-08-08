Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,204,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $952,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $241.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.01. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.50.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

