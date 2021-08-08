Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 19.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 816.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,018,000 after acquiring an additional 217,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after acquiring an additional 204,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,165,000 after buying an additional 174,393 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 736,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,927,000 after buying an additional 130,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 562,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $338.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.89 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.76) EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

