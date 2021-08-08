Credit Suisse Group Raises AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $144.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $120.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.53. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

