Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$2.25

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.92.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$1.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.94. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$283.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$116,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,504,219.74.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

