Critical Comparison: Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) versus Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Kubient alerts:

This table compares Kubient and Creative Realities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 22.03 -$7.89 million N/A N/A Creative Realities $17.46 million 1.19 -$16.84 million N/A N/A

Kubient has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Creative Realities.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kubient and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kubient currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.46%. Given Kubient’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -443.44% -66.68% -51.67% Creative Realities -12.74% -36.84% -8.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kubient beats Creative Realities on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.