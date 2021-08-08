Critical Contrast: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) versus Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Esports Technologies and Manchester United, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Manchester United 0 2 0 0 2.00

Manchester United has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.29%. Given Manchester United’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Esports Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Manchester United shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Technologies and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A Manchester United -4.06% -13.77% -3.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Esports Technologies and Manchester United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $200,000.00 1,783.15 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Manchester United $641.79 million 1.10 -$29.29 million ($0.10) -163.00

Esports Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manchester United.

Summary

Esports Technologies beats Manchester United on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esports Technologies Company Profile

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,140 seats, as well as invests in properties. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

