Crown (CRW) Hits One Day Volume of $2,271.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Crown has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $2,271.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crown has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0775 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,792.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $576.35 or 0.01286710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.60 or 0.00342914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00131071 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003116 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,743,890 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.