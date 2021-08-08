Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.03 billion. Crown reported sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Crown by 172.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Crown by 13.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 30.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,679,000 after purchasing an additional 257,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Crown by 4.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCK traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $101.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Crown has a 12-month low of $71.92 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

