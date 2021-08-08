Crust Network Trading 35.7% Higher Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $101.05 million and approximately $20.53 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for about $56.09 or 0.00128411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,801,628 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

