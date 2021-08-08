CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.07%.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

