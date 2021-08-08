Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,471 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $683.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $83,903.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,299.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,377 shares of company stock worth $1,362,258. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

