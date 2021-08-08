Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

BNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNL opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.21.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

