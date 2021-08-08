Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 180,497 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 1,470.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,769 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,497 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Endeavour Silver worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXK. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $825.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.