Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 120,274 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,274 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,516 shares of company stock worth $2,909,892 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,329,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

