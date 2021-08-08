Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 70,485 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,485 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 98,831 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13,371.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWI opened at $109.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.04. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

AWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

