Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $3.67 on Friday, reaching $115.70. 353,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,875. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $1,359,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

