CUTcoin (CUT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $172.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $29.79 million and $172.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00060811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00033935 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.00285809 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00032930 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 147,307,005 coins and its circulating supply is 143,307,005 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

