Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.25 and last traded at $49.56. 6,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 226,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $962.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,386,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,049,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the first quarter worth approximately $9,778,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3,090.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares during the period.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

