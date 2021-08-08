cVault.finance Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $7,222.59 or 0.16650706 BTC on major exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $72.23 million and $84,016.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00052376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.15 or 0.00818758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00098587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00039629 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

