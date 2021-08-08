CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,396 shares of company stock worth $18,712,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $81.25. 7,020,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,706,778. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

