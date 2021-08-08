D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 362.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $4,912,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 155.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 673,337 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,993 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 87,307 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

