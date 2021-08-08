D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $872,000 in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Foundation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,692,000 after purchasing an additional 260,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in First Foundation by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after buying an additional 168,651 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in First Foundation by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 332,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 164,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 410.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 132,049 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFWM shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

First Foundation stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.53. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,580.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,567 shares of company stock valued at $506,776. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

