D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,735 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of Financial Institutions worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 678.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the first quarter valued at $265,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

FISI opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $500.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.17. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $33.12.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 32.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

