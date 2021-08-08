D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

HEPS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.40 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $25.90 target price for the company.

HEPS opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

