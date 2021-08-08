D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.
D.R. Horton has increased its dividend by 70.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $12.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.
D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89.
In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
