D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend by 70.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $12.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.