Danaos Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Danaos in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.55 EPS.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 19.27%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.31.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $71.25 on Friday. Danaos has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Danaos by 15,216.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 106,515 shares during the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

